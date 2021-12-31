A look back at Wyoming's economy in second year of the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic smacked the nation with rising inflation and meager economic growth.

Things were especially dire in 2020: Wyoming’s economy grew at a rate slower than any year since 1986, a report from Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division found.

Early data suggests the state was on the mend this year.

The Cowboy State was hit particularly by the pandemic because of its energy- and tourism-based economy.

Supply chain disruptions and a steep reduction in demand crippled the energy sector.

Tourism, meanwhile, enjoyed far less business, too. Lockdowns and travel restrictions kept Americans stuck at home for much of 2020, and economic stressors meant they had less money to spend.

So far, government intervention, including the allocation of federal relief money and vaccine roll out, has helped Wyoming businesses bounce back from these lows, state reports have shown.

Tourism especially has made a comeback. This summer, Wyoming pulled in millions more in revenue from sales and use tax compared to 2020, according to fact sheets from the Economic Analysis Division.

Park and Teton counties saw a respective 34.4% and 87.2% increase in taxable sales in the second quarter of 2021.

In an interview with the Star-Tribune in July, Diane Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism, said many were eager for a vacation after spending most of 2020 inside.

Yellowstone visitation increased in the second quarter of 2021 by 138.8% from 2020, the Star-Tribune reported in October. Grand Teton showed an increase of 103.3% over last year.

Yellowstone and Grand Teton record record visits Wyoming's two national parks welcomed more visitors in the first quarter of 2021 than ever before.

“There’s a lot of pent up demand from Americans spending the last year at home,” Shober said.

Though businesses are revving back up, workforce issues also took center stage this year.

A nationwide labor shortage has haunted employers since the summer. Surges in COVID-19 due to the delta variant, as well as mounting frustrations over stagnant wages and labor rights, has made it hard for businesses to find and keep workers.

Wyoming’s high unemployment rate means employers are faring better than most states, state data found.

But the prospect of COVID-19 vaccine mandates poses another question for Wyoming’s workforce.

In September, President Joe Biden issued an executive order requiring all companies with over 100 workers, as well as all federal contractors, to either vaccinate their employees or implement weekly COVID-19 tests and mask mandates.

The order would require some healthcare workers to get vaccinated, too. That leg of the mandate doesn’t allow for a weekly testing option.

If implemented, it’s expected to result in waves of resignations and layoffs — especially in conservative states like Wyoming.

Whether it’ll actually go into effect is still up in the air. The U.S. Supreme Court announced earlier this month it would meet in January to review the order.

