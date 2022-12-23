A look back at Wyoming's efforts to address statewide housing issues in 2022

State leaders this year took initial steps to address Wyoming’s rising housing costs and lagging supply.

Until recently, housing wasn’t a problem for the majority of the state. The exception is Teton County, one of the wealthiest places in the country, which has struggled to supply enough housing for its workforce for decades.

But that’s no longer the case.

The Mountain West’s growing population is putting pressure on Wyoming’s real estate markets. That demand, coupled with the shock of inflation, has made housing increasingly unavailable and unaffordable for Wyoming residents. And rising costs for materials are making it hard to replace the state’s dwindling housing stock.

Even Wyoming’s smallest communities are struggling to house their residents.

The state has yet to take any decisive action to address the problem, though several proposals are expected to go before the statehouse during the 2023 legislative session.

Gov. Mark Gordon’s office recently asked the state to put $16 million toward housing issues over 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, two groups of lawmakers studied housing during this year’s interim legislative session. It was the first time the statehouse took such a deep dive on the topic.

The Joint Revenue Committee ended up sponsoring two bills aimed at property tax relief.

Budget proposals

Earlier this month, Gordon announced his recommendations for Wyoming’s 2023-2024 supplemental budget — essentially, ideas for fine-tuning the two-year budget the state adopted in early 2022.

The proposal included a request to set aside $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward “unmet housing needs.” The money would likely be used to support new homes for low- and middle-income families.

So far, Wyoming hasn’t used any ARPA money to address housing problems. Ahead of the 2022 legislative session, Gordon’s office recommended putting $22.6 million toward affordable housing, but the idea was spiked by the Joint Appropriations Committee.

This time around, Gordon also suggested the state put an additional $1 million toward its property tax refund program. The program, which helps tax-burdened Wyoming residents, originally received $3 million for 2023 and 2024. But with inflation pushing the cost of living higher and higher, the governor’s office doesn’t think that will be enough to help all of its qualifying applicants

It’ll be up to the Joint Appropriations Committee to decide whether to agree to those recommendations, revise them or cut them altogether. The proposals would also have to make it through next year’s legislative session, where they could face further changes.

Property tax bills

Last month, the Joint Revenue Committee voted to back two property tax relief bills.

One is a proposed amendment to the Wyoming Constitution.

The state's constitution currently groups residential, agricultural and commercial property under the same tax category. In other words, any changes made to how the state taxes residential properties would apply to commercial and agricultural properties, too.

The amendment, if adopted, would allow Wyoming to create residential property tax exemptions without affecting the money it makes from commercial and agricultural property taxes.

The committee also voted to sponsor a bill that would loosen the eligibility requirements for both the county-optional and state property tax refund programs.

For now, the programs are limited to households making no more than 75% of the statewide median income, or the median income in their county — whichever ceiling is higher. The bill proposal would change that threshold to 125%.

The bill proposal would also require applicants to have lived in Wyoming for nine months of the year for each tax year they request refunds for. Applicants would also not be able to own more than $150,000 in household assets, according to the bill draft.

Workforce housing bills

The Joint Corporations Committee didn’t end up sponsoring any housing-related legislation this year.

Nonprofit housing developers suggested the committee put together a bill to create a state housing trust fund program.

The bill would have let communities start local-level housing trust funds, which are pots of money used to address housing needs. The trust funds would be partially funded by the state.

Communities would have a lot of control over how they used the money, so long as they used it to address housing issues.

But lawmakers ultimately canned the idea. Some had too many lingering questions about how the model would work and who would run it. Others had concerns about government overreach and wanted to keep looking for private-sector solutions.

The committee also voted to draft legislation that would let Wyoming communities create community land banks. Though they can take many forms, community land banks are typically entities that buy and rehabilitate blighted properties, and turn them into housing for low and middle-income residents.

The land bank legislation wouldn’t have required any state investment — which made it more appealing to lawmakers than the proposed housing trust fund bill.

Still, many lawmakers were unhappy with the bill draft, and decided to table it.

The committee showed interest in revisiting the land bank bill during next year’s interim legislative session.

