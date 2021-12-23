A look back: Rep. Liz Cheney's biggest year yet

Liz Cheney was always well known in Wyoming, partially because of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, but also because she has served as the state’s lone representative since 2017.

But her prominence rose dramatically this year after she made it her mission to fight back against former President Donald Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud.

After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Cheney was quick to place partial blame on Trump, and she was later one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach him over the matter.

Cheney was the House Republican Conference chairwoman at the time, making her the highest-ranking Republican in the House to vote in favor of impeachment.

After she refused to quiet her criticism of the former president, her House GOP colleagues voted in May to remove her from leadership.

Cheney stayed in the national and local headlines for much of the year.

In late January, far-right Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz visited Wyoming to hold an anti-Cheney rally on the steps of the state Capitol.

Just over a week later, the Wyoming GOP’s state central committee voted with a resounding margin to censure Cheney after roughly a dozen county-level Republican committees had passed censure resolutions of their own.

Cheney didn’t let this increased attention go to waste.

She used her growing stature to continue to criticize Trump for undermining the democratic process and her colleagues for not speaking up. A couple months later, she told the New York Post that she has not ruled out a 2024 presidential bid, but remains committed to her 2022 U.S. House race, which initially attracted a large field of competitors.

Before the Trump-endorsed candidate, Harriet Hageman, joined the race in September, the field of GOP challengers was approaching a dozen. Hageman’s entrance with Trump’s endorsement caused some candidates to drop out.

One of the original Cheney challengers, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, is still in the race, however. Revelations that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 became national news in May, a sign of how important and national Cheney’s race has become.

What’s more, a national PAC that has spent thousands in the effort of unseating Cheney also came to Wyoming in search of a challenger.

As time went on, Cheney continued to rebuke Trump and continued to feel in-state backlash.

A number of county Republican parties voted to “unrecognize” Cheney as a Republican, a purely symbolic move. Like with the censure, the Wyoming Republican Party’s central committee voted in November to no longer recognize her as a Republican, but the vote was far closer than the censure in February. That story also went national.

After becoming a symbol of opposition to Trump, the Cheney campaign has recorded a couple of its highest fundraising quarters on record. With Hageman now in the race, the primary is attracting even more campaign donors.

Wyoming congressional races are usually a mild affair. This time around, Wyoming is bracing for a campaign that’s being watched, and fought, well beyond its borders.

