A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported near Ten Sleep this morning

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck 30 miles south of Ten Sleep on Tuesday morning in the open country, where no damage or injuries occurred.

The United States Geological Survey, which monitors earthquakes in the state, alerted the temblor to Wyoming State Geological Survey at 6:22 a.m. Usually, earthquakes are more common in the northwestern part of the state, but they happen more often than one might suspect.

“Earthquakes happen every day in the state,” said Seth Wittke, a supervisor at the Wyoming State Geological Survey. “Up in Yellowstone is where the majority of them occur.”

However, many of them are so small, they’re hardly noticeable.

Typically, the closer one is to the epicenter of the earthquake, the location of the earth’s surface above where the earthquake happened, the more force you’ll feel. The further one is from the epicenter, the less likely you are to feel any movement, according to Wittke.

“A 3.9, you’ll feel the ground shaking much like a heavy truck driving past, Wittke said. “Or if you’re on the side of a train track and a train goes past you, you can feel the ground shake.”