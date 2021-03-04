A permanent ban on federal oil and gas drilling could hurt Wyoming, UW analysis concludes

CHEYENNE — Wyoming's energy and political leaders have continued to grapple with the potential fallout of the Biden administration's recent orders slowing new leasing of federal lands for drilling.
On Thursday, the University of Wyoming published additional analysis on how a permanent drilling ban on new and existing federal leases would affect Wyoming's economy and energy industry. Although the authors of the study said the review came in direct response to recent federal actions, President Joe Biden has not ordered a permanent drilling or leasing ban on federal lands. Oil and gas development on existing federal leases can still continue and a new leasing moratorium is temporary.
The study was jointly conducted by the Wyoming Energy Authority, UW’s School of Energy Resources and the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute.
Biden's executive order issued on Jan. 27 directed the U.S. Interior Department to pause new leasing of federal lands and minerals to oil and gas companies, pending a comprehensive review of the program. The order came on the heels of a separate secretarial order, issued by the acting secretary of the Interior, requiring top federal officials to approve all leases, permits and other applications submitted by oil and gas operators.
But the Biden administration has not indicated the pause on new leases would be permanent. Nor has it announced any plans to ban drilling on federal lands. In fact, during her confirmation hearing for Interior Secretary, New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland said fossil fuel production would continue under her leadership.
Yet, the UW study concluded a potential permanent ban on new leasing for oil and gas development could have "significant potential impacts" on Wyoming's economy and result in lower oil and gas production nationwide.
The federal government manages about 68% of Wyoming's minerals and 47% of its surface land. In other words, the Interior Department owns a disproportionate amount of Wyoming's natural resources.
Access to existing and new oil and gas reserves becomes very difficult under a leasing pause, the study noted. Wyoming’s checkerboard of private, state and federal lands and minerals, moreover, make drilling wells or building necessary pipelines substantially more difficult during a leasing pause, according to energy operators.
UW's School of Energy Resources economist Tim Considine published a study in December, before Biden took office. In it, he outlined the fiscal consequences of a federal leasing moratorium. His analysis focused on the impacts federal actions could have on unconventional fields too.
According to a UW news release, the most recent study "complements" Considine's study.
However, a review of Considine's study by Laura Zachary, co-director of Apogee Economics and Policy, a climate and energy firm, found multiple issues with the methodologies used in it. Zachary concluded the study "exaggerate(d) the economic impacts," of a leasing moratorium or drilling for Wyoming and other states.
On Thursday, the Wilderness Society and Center for Western Priorities challenged the integrity of the most recent UW study too.
Wyoming industry leaders and several elected officials have decried the Biden administration's orders from the very start.
In a letter sent to the Interior Department’s acting secretary in February, Gov. Mark Gordon said Wyoming’s oil and gas operators faced long delays in obtaining permits and other approvals needed to continue operations on existing federal leases.
This week's study came in response to an executive order issued by Gordon in January. It directed state agencies to examine the financial effects of the moratorium. His order further directs the state to explore potential legal options available to Wyoming.
