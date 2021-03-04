A permanent ban on federal oil and gas drilling could hurt Wyoming, UW analysis concludes

But the Biden administration has not indicated the pause on new leases would be permanent. Nor has it announced any plans to ban drilling on federal lands. In fact, during her confirmation hearing for Interior Secretary, New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland said fossil fuel production would continue under her leadership.

Yet, the UW study concluded a potential permanent ban on new leasing for oil and gas development could have "significant potential impacts" on Wyoming's economy and result in lower oil and gas production nationwide.

The federal government manages about 68% of Wyoming's minerals and 47% of its surface land. In other words, the Interior Department owns a disproportionate amount of Wyoming's natural resources.

Access to existing and new oil and gas reserves becomes very difficult under a leasing pause, the study noted. Wyoming’s checkerboard of private, state and federal lands and minerals, moreover, make drilling wells or building necessary pipelines substantially more difficult during a leasing pause, according to energy operators.