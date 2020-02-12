A plan to create a Wyoming Gaming Commission is advancing in the Legislature

CHEYENNE — A state gaming commission passed its first hurdle in the Wyoming Senate on Wednesday, marking the first formal step to legalize gambling in the Cowboy State.

The bill to enact the commission advanced by a vote of 46-14. Sponsored by the Joint Committee on Travel, Recreation and Cultural Resources, the bill has picked up some momentum in recent months, after an initial attempt was introduced, killed and subsequently revived last year.

Republican Rep. Jamie Flitner — a reluctant supporter — said it was not a perfect piece of legislation but a necessary one, as unregulated gaming in Wyoming has "spread like wildfire." Critics, however, called the legislation an unfunded mandate.

The Northern Arapaho Tribe previously lobbied against expanding legalized gaming, seeing it as a potential threat to a critical revenue stream, but the tribe spoke in favor of the legislation last week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The legislation has had some resistance, however, counting a number of individuals with gaming industry ties anxious that the gaming commission — as proposed under the bill — goes too far.