A professor prepares his Centennial home for the Mullen Fire

“Some of the fires, we’ve been able to watch them,” he said. “You can see them and you’re paying attention, but Centennial hasn’t had a pre-evac in a while.”

Disasters are often on Shogren’s mind. The PhD economist was part of a group of scientists that won a Nobel Prize for a report linking climate change to human activity.

He has spent much of his career studying how humans calculate and react to the risks of big natural disasters such as the Mullen Fire.

People in the possible line of such events react in two ways, he said Wednesday. “What we do is … either think about the low probability and ignore it or think about the high severity and freak out,” he said.

It’s hard to remain a dispassionate scientist when your own home is in the line of fire, Shogren said. “I’ve studied this my whole life,” he said. “It’s always different when it’s yourself. You wonder if you’re going to be as rational as the people in your models.”

In the coming days, Shogren, like all the residents of the valley, will watch planes and helicopters heading toward the fire, track the weather and curse the wind.