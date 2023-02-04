GILLETTE — The wooden chair sat empty, the seat warm from the last who sat on its indented grains.

But as quickly as the cushion emptied, it was filled by a scraggly looking old man.

Michael Brandt had the look of a carpenter or mechanic sitting there in his black coveralls, shag of hair and unkempt beard. His face, etched with 59 years worth of creases, showed both humor and strength — the kind of strength someone learns only with age, he would say.

Standing with a cynical eye a few feet away, his wife Glenda stood in a retro Denver Broncos coat she’d picked up for $5 at a yard sale in town.

“I hope she gets it all off,” she whispered to the air in between the chair and herself.

The “it” she was referring to was the rugged head of hair and beard she’d wanted Michael to shave off for months. The “she” referred to was Rwainer Wilson, the volunteer hairdresser for anyone coming through the door at the Rockpile Community Center Wednesday.

“Mama says cut it all off,” Wilson said with a coy glance between the two.

“No way,” Michael answered. “That would be like taking your jacket off in the cold.”

As Glenda watched, Wilson made her way around Michael, clipping and shaving as she went. There wasn’t an eyebrow or ear that came away without a trim.

By the end, he was a sharpened version of the same man who sat on the chair 20 minutes before.

Although the two disagreed on the length of his beard, Michael stepped up to the chair Wednesday to solve a problem he’d been dealing with for the last few months.

“Every day, (Glenda) called me a shaggy old man,” Michael said. “Well, now she can’t.”

But it was also for himself.

“I already feel better,” he said, stepping down from his seat at the makeshift salon and ruffling his hand through the shortened strands. “And lighter.”

The couple celebrates their 38th year of life together this summer with a little bit of crazy and a whole lot of love. Over the years, the two have fallen into a constant balance of doing something for themselves while at the same time compromising for their partner when they could. Just like the haircut.

The trouble comes when there’s no money left over to cover the cost of the “extras” in life.

“Self care, it’s always the first to go and the last to come back,” Wilson said.

For many who came through the center’s doors Wednesday, the simple need for a haircut was finally met after months or years of putting off the care they wanted, whether by choice or necessity. The Day of Hope haircuts were among more than a dozen resources available to locals experiencing homelessness or struggling from day to day.

The event began well before noon so everyone there could also enjoy a hot meal, provided by the Soup Kitchen, a focal point to the Brandts' story.

Adapting to change

At just after noon, the couple sat down to eat their meal together, complete with goulash, cauliflower salad and one brownish dish — rice pudding — Glenda remained uncertain of. It wasn’t the first uncertainty she’d endured during her and Michael’s relationship.

“You know, our first date, I asked if she’d go to dinner with me and then our first dinner together, it was here in the Soup Kitchen,” Michael said.

“I didn’t know where he was taking me,” Glenda said with a shake of her head.

But since then, the two have made the kitchen a staple, often relying on the food they receive there and at other local food pantries.

They have about $300 from Michael’s disability check to live on each month. In 2021, he was in an ATV accident that left him with broken discs, punctured lungs and a myriad broken bones.

“He’s always wanted a helicopter ride, well, he got one,” Glenda said.

“At least they could have woke me up or something,” Michael added with a grin.

While Michael’s out of work, he and his wife have also had to adapt to being together at home, all the time. Now, they’re learning how to deal with the eccentricities everyone has that become apparent only when a person’s around another for 24 hours a day — at times they drive the other crazy.

But the love has also been there. They married after a mere 20 years of dating, rather than the 30 years Michael initially proposed. And during that time, they’ve gathered countless memories.

“I threw her an 18th birthday party and now she’s 55,” Michael said.

Testing the air for a moment to see if he would change his answer, Glenda raised her eyebrow in his direction.

“56,” she quipped.

It was a teasing tone laced with years of answering each other’s questions, caring for one another and often, making sure the other was OK before checking on themselves.

“I wouldn’t know what to do without her,” Michael said. “She’s the candle that guides me.”

As Glenda walked up to the chair where Michael sat just an hour before, she wasn’t hoping for the most beautiful or complicated of cuts, but rather, something more utilitarian.

“I’m going to get it all layered so these aren’t in my mouth anymore,” she said, blowing the wayward strands of hair out of her mouth to complete the effect.

For the two, the nudges and prods tossed across the lunch table and from the wooden chair that morning and afternoon were a sign of the love and challenges they met together throughout the years. The love was evident in the light in their eyes as they shared a memory, the sighs of exasperation when stories were told wrong and even the subtle nod of approval after a tasteful haircut.

But tomorrow, even with the cleaned up hair-do and trimmed beard, there would be no reprieve from the comments that brought Michael to the chair in the first place.

“I’ll just call him an old man,” Glenda said. “Not a shaggy one.”

As he stood with his tousled hair standing on end and she with no shortened strands daring to tickle her lips, they laughed and smiled with others who had stepped up to the chair. It was a moment of relief and joy, marking one “extra” off the list together without worry before heading into the rest of the unknown.