A rally for the 'good cops': Group gathers on Town Square for pro-police rally

Attendee Robert Benedict came with his wife and daughter to educate others about the Jackson Police Department. He stood at the edge of the corner, holding a sign in each hand: “We need leaders. Vote out Muldoon and Macker,” said one, referring to Jackson Mayor Pete Muldoon and Teton County Board of County Commissioners Chairwoman Natalia Macker. The other read “Cops work for a cause, not applause.”

Benedict did a full-shift ride-along with a Jackson police officer and said he left feeling “amazed” and “impressed.”

He said, “Every incident, they’re going back, they’re debriefing, they’re thinking ‘OK, what happened? How do we do it better? What’s the law on this?’ ”

Benedict argued that Mayor Muldoon wants to reduce the number of armed officers without understanding the full scope of situations to which police respond. Benedict said that all elected officials should go on a ride-along to understand exactly what a day looks like for a Jackson police officer.

Aside from people’s reasons for attending the event, there were differing opinions on what the term “defund the police” actually means. For Humphrey, it’s exactly that.

“They’re going to shrink their departments by taking money from them,” he said.