A record 222 cases of COVID found in Wyoming prisons

The most recent round of testing found 222 cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming prisons this week, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said on Thursday.

That's up from a count released on Monday, which reported 148 positive test results across all five state facilities. At the time, that was the highest number of cases found in a week since the beginning of the pandemic.

An average of 1,827 people are incarcerated in Wyoming prisons on a given day, WDOC spokesperson Paul Martin said on Thursday. That means that around one in every 10 people in the state's prisons has an active case of COVID-19.

In Torrington, 118 cases were found at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, including 15 among staff members. Approximately 575 people are incarcerated at the facility.

At the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, 81 residents tested positive. The facility did not report staff infections. A population count from mid-September shows that 211 people were incarcerated there at the time. An updated count was not immediately available Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}