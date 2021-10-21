A record 222 cases of COVID found in Wyoming prisons

The most recent round of testing found 222 cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming prisons this week, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said on Thursday.
That's up from a count released on Monday, which reported 148 positive test results across all five state facilities. At the time, that was the highest number of cases found in a week since the beginning of the pandemic.
An average of 1,827 people are incarcerated in Wyoming prisons on a given day, WDOC spokesperson Paul Martin said on Thursday. That means that around one in every 10 people in the state's prisons has an active case of COVID-19.
In Torrington, 118 cases were found at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, including 15 among staff members. Approximately 575 people are incarcerated at the facility.
At the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, 81 residents tested positive. The facility did not report staff infections. A population count from mid-September shows that 211 people were incarcerated there at the time. An updated count was not immediately available Thursday.
Eleven cases were detected at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, three of them from employees. The Wyoming Women's Center found 5 cases, four among staff, and the state penitentiary in Rawlins had seven total, just one of those in an incarcerated person.
While managing "severe" outbreaks at the Torrington and Riverton facilities, the department has said it does not plan to change its distancing or cleaning protocol.
According to WDOC, more than 50% of people testing positive in this round are fully vaccinated.
Around 58% of incarcerated people in Wyoming are fully vaccinated, Martin confirmed Thursday.
In the outbreak at WMCI, Martin said around 65% of people testing positive have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus.
Around 9% of those testing positive in Torrington have experienced serious symptoms, Thursday's release said, and 40% reported minor symptoms. The rest of the active cases found, according to WDOC, have been asymptomatic.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.