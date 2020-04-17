A sense of normal: Sheridan ranchers embrace spring with family at home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SHERIDAN — The ground has begun to thaw and warm breezes dance through the air as the newly returned meadowlarks announce the return of spring to the Tongue River Valley as if it were any other year. But as the effects of COVID-19 continue to invade every nook and cranny of the Cowboy State, it’s hard to believe this is like any other year.

Parkman’s one-room schoolhouse doors remain closed in accordance with Gov. Mark Gordon’s extending of public health orders through the end of April.

Despite that, Paul and Rachel Reinholz agree that it’s business as close to usual as possible in their household, as the effects of the quarantine closures came in stride with calving season.

“It’s been a little bit freer and a lot more flexible around here,” said Rachel Reinholz, a part-time veterinary technician at Moxey Schreiber Veterinary Hospital. “I mean we try to stick to a schedule but sometimes you’re out at 3 a.m. dealing with things, it’s nice to not have to get up at six to get the kids to school.”

JP, who is 7 years old, and his siblings Penny, 5, and Oliva, 2, all agree in unison that dinner always tastes better when dad is around.