A storm of possibly 'historic' proportions could hit Wyoming this weekend

Southeast Wyoming could be hit with a storm of possibly historic proportions, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is expected to drop heavy snow over the region. By Monday morning, between 30 and 36 inches could fall on Cheyenne, weather service forecasts show. Laramie could get 24 to 30 inches, Douglas could get 18 to 24 inches, while Casper could see 8 to 12 inches.

"(The) main story is the VERY impactful, possibly historic, winter snow storm we are expecting this weekend," the weather service's Cheyenne office wrote in a social media post published Thursday morning. "Snow will be plentiful, heavy and wet, and will combine with gusty winds and cold temperatures Saturday and Sunday."

Snow is expected to fall in southeast Wyoming on Thursday night and Friday, but the heaviest precipitation is forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Blustery winds are also expected, which along with the heavy snow, will hamper visibility and make travel difficult to impossible, according to the weather service.

A winter storm watch will be in effect for southeast Wyoming starting Thursday evening through Sunday night. The weather service advised ranchers to make preparations to protect their livestock.