A summer with the Wyoming Conservation Corps' first all-women's crew

It’s 5 p.m. on the first day of the final hitch for Wyoming’s first women’s Conservation Corps crew. The August sun blazes down at Keyhole Reservoir. Dripping swimsuits hang in the trees. A semi-circle of tents stand on the cliff overlooking the water.

By now, the girls know the drill. After a quick dip in the reservoir, they disperse across the campground to their assigned roles. Some set up tents, others cook salmon, rice, veggies and tofu. A few women on clean-up duty take to a nearby hammock to relax and read.

At this point in the summer, Annabell Miller, Bella Lucente, Jaden Brutsman, Sophie Hoff and Kelly Parkman are a well-practiced team. A team of far-flung twentysomethings who grew together during weeks in the Teton heat spraying invasive species, managing trails at Laramie Peak while wildfire smoke filled the sky and scraping paint off cabins at Keyhole State Park. The women’s 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. shifts passed each day with a buzz of conversation and the hum of nature as they worked side-by-side. Even during their four days off between hitches, the girls would journey together around the Mountain West. Parkman took Miller and Hoff on their first backpacking experience in the Bighorns.

As with any team that spends three months together, the time wasn’t without difficulties. Disagreements over food, breaks and leadership caused bumps in the road. But they also formed a supportive network of women in the outdoors. Women who taught one another how to explore, how to set up a tent and go backpacking. The experienced took the novices under their wings.

In an hour, they will all gather around a metal picnic table. They’ll gossip, laugh, exchange stories. The girls are excited to get back to their respective homes in places like Colorado, Vermont and Virginia. Soon, they’ll be able to bathe daily, sleep in beds, heat up their food in the microwave. Still, there is something melancholic in the air as Lucente serenades them on her guitar. The sun disappears under the trees and sets over the reservoir’s blue water.

