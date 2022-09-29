A tunnel break flooded farms in 2019. The state wants to prevent the next failure.

Early on the morning of July 17, 2019, an irrigation tunnel in eastern Wyoming caved in, opening a sinkhole large enough to swallow a home.

Water could no longer move forward, and as it backed up, a canal near Fort Laramie filled until the banks crumpled, flooding several nearby farms. The blocked tunnel, meanwhile, meant farmers in the area couldn't get water to their crops during the height of summer.

That tunnel collapse, along with the identification of structural issues at the LaPrele Dam near Douglas, has prompted the state to launch a study of aging irrigation infrastructure. The project is intended to prevent a repeat of the tunnel collapse by addressing problems before critical pieces of infrastructure fail altogether.

That requires knowing what kind of issues are out there -- a difficult proposition considering how many canals, bridges and dams there are in Wyoming, including some structures that were built around the time of statehood.

"The one thing we do know is there a lot of aged infrastructure around the state," said Chace Tavelli, a technical resource coordinator with the Wyoming Water Development Commission. "Some of it is from the 1890s even."

Trihydro Corporation of Laramie is leading the study. The firm is developing a list of critical structures so that the state's leaders know which ones are most in need of help.

"The goal will be to filter all of the data, filter all of that information," Tavelli said.

As part of the effort, Trihydro has set up a series of meetings across Wyoming, according to an announcement for the project. The firm is hoping farmers, ranchers and other property owners will help project staff know what's out there and what needs the most attention.

"We need the input from the users, from the owners, because it's a monumental task to visit each one of these sites that might be brought up to us," Tavelli said. "That's why we need this help."

Eight more public meetings are set for this fall. The next is planned for Oct. 11 in Lyman. The final one is scheduled for Nov. 17 in Torrington. For a complete list of locations and times, visit bit.ly/wwdc-irrigtaion-infrastructure.

"Addressing critical aging irrigation infrastructure directly impacts ranchers and farmers," Amanda Marney, senior associate director of University of Wyoming Extension, said in a statement. "These public meetings are great opportunities for all landowners to share their thoughts and concerns directly with the Wyoming Water Development Office and Trihydro staff."