A winter wildfire tore through Colorado suburbs. What does that mean for us?

In the final days of 2021, hurricane-force winds whipped a firestorm through suburban Colorado. Meteorologists say the confluence of record heat, drought and wind turned the Marshall Fire into a perfect disaster. But they fear disasters like it will become more common in the Intermountain West.

Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 29, Boulder County, Colorado, experienced its second-hottest and record-driest fall on record, according to Bob Henson, a meteorologist based in Boulder. The state’s rising temperatures and worsening droughts are being caused by climate change, the Denver Post reported.

Climate change doesn’t mean every day, month or year will be especially hot or dry. They’re just more likely to be.

“There’s other factors to create extreme fire danger, too,” said Jim Fahey, hydrologist for the Wyoming Natural Resources Conservation Service. “But how dry are you — it’s the first one, of course, people are going to point at.”

Warming weather in Wyoming is expected to exacerbate drought by draining the moisture from soils and depleting snowpack.

The state’s temperature and precipitation are becoming increasingly variable, WyoFile reported in November. That variability means trends can be hard to identify, especially when using temperature or precipitation records collected from a single location, such as the Casper/Natrona County International Airport.

“Just take a 20-year count,” Fahey said of annual precipitation in Natrona County. “The first part of the 2000s, we had a really bad dry period. And then we moved in pretty good for about five or six. And then we went back down a little bit, went back up. It’s like a roller coaster — really chaotic.”

Natrona County experienced an unusually warm, unusually wet 2021. The airport recorded an average maximum temperature of 60.56°F, exceeding the average of 59°F seen between 1948 and 2016. Precipitation totaled 14.52 inches, compared with an average of 11.95 inches.

All that rain and snow brought the county relief from its driest year in decades: In 2020, Natrona County recorded just 5.79 inches of precipitation, while the average temperature came within a tenth of a degree of 2021.

But annual averages and totals give an incomplete snapshot of a year’s weather conditions.

“Sometimes just a handful of days dramatically change the data over the course of that year,” said Chris Jones, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Riverton office.

Typically, Natrona County receives the most precipitation in May, followed by April, June and July. In 2021, the wettest months were March and October, when two snowstorms dumped 28% of the year’s total precipitation on the county.

“On seven days in those two months, we recorded 4.06 inches of precipitation,” Jones said. “In just those seven days.”

All that October snow gave the county some breathing room during the fourth-hottest November and eighth-hottest December on record.

In Boulder County, however, it was a different story. Plants flourished during an unusually rainy spring, only to wither — and become kindling — during an extremely hot, dry late summer and fall. Drought severity climbed through the later months. The biggest fire risk factors all descended on the county at once.

According to Fahey, the infamous March snowstorm insulated Natrona County against similar vulnerability earlier this year.

“If we didn’t get that moisture, we would have had problems for sure,” he said. “Natrona County just kind of got the (precipitation) when it really, really needed it. We kind of lucked out.”

