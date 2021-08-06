A Wyoming rancher was struck by lightning. His family calls his survival a miracle.

Members of Jack’s medical team told the family his condition was a miracle. But the family, devout members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, believe it was no accident.

“Jack’s life was preserved because obviously the Lord has a plan for him and he’s not done on this Earth yet,” Celia said.

His son JD performed two blessings, one on the mountain and another at the hospital, invoking the authority of the priesthood as he prayed for Jack to heal quickly.

Jack’s heart stopped for 30 seconds during the first night. Doctors put in a temporary pacemaker, but he hasn’t seemed to need it.

On Thursday, after he passed a chemical stress test, he was moved out of the ICU and into a regular hospital room. His family hopes he’ll soon be well enough to go home.

Several days after the strike, Jack is still in pain. One of his nurses compared the strain on his muscles to running several back-to-back marathons. And second-degree burns extend all over his body. Though he will require wound care as he recovers, the doctors found no internal damage.

“I have a very strong belief that if this would have gone the other way, and if Jack would have died, that doesn’t mean the Lord doesn’t care,” Celia said. “It doesn’t mean that he’s not mindful of us, that it’s just he had a different plan in mind. And that he never forsakes us, he does not abandon us, and we are blessed. There are miracles and blessings, even when things turn out, as we don’t want them to.”

