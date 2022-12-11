'A year or two years ago, we wouldn’t have seen this': UW's response to targeting of LGBTQ student

The mood was celebratory.

Colorful LGBTQ banners hung along the University of Wyoming’s union breezeway and behind tables on Friday. Students and staff handed out stickers and buttons. ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” played loudly over some speakers.

A rectangular piece of canvas, traced in the colors of the LGBTQ flag, lay on one table. People meandered over throughout the day to write messages on the banner: “You are so loved.” “You deserve to take up space.” “When life gives you lemons, make orange juice. Be unique! Be you!”

The table stood in the area where a Laramie church elder formerly preached on Fridays.

Following an incident the previous week where the church elder singled out a transgender student, University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel revoked his tabling privileges for a year.

In a week of accumulated incidents on campus targeting queer people (the others were unrelated to the church elder), many students saw Seidel’s announcement as a positive step forward to having wider conversations about LGBTQ issues on campus.

But some students’ optimism is tempered by a larger reality.

The reality that anti-trans bills are on the rise across the country. The reality that the upcoming legislative session in Wyoming is likely to see similar measures, and that those bills are more likely to succeed following the midterm results. The reality that many of the books being challenged in school boards across the nation and in Wyoming concern LGBTQ identity. The reality, in two students’ worlds, of walking past your car one morning to find a homophobic slur written across it in the dust, having to wipe it off, put your head down and go back to studying, of having a stranger call you a “f*****g dyke” at a homecoming game when you’re trying to have fun with your friends.

Many students who spoke with the Star-Tribune noted that lawmakers have been asking for years why young people leave Wyoming.

It’s in part because of this reality, they said.

***

On Dec. 2, Preston Harrison, the editor in chief of UW’s student newspaper, the Branding Iron, walked down the Wyoming Union breezeway around noon.

He noticed a crowd of students gathered around one of the tables and, sensing that something important was happening, went into reporter mode. Walking up to the table, he saw a sign that said: “God Created Male and Female and [the student’s name] is a male.”

The sign belonged to Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who told the Star-Tribune on Monday that he’s been preaching at the university for 17 years. That day, however, was the first time he had singled out a student on one of his signs.

Harrison took some photos with his phone and ran back to the Branding Iron’s newsroom, where a reporter happened to just be clocking in. By the time they returned to the breezeway, Dean of Student Affairs Ryan O’Neil had arrived and asked Schmidt to remove the student’s name. Schmidt complied and was allowed to continue tabling for the day.

“It created quite a firestorm,” Schmidt told the Star-Tribune on Monday. “I was just confronted with a lot of vitriol.”

Harrison took another photo of Schmidt kneeling in front of his table and peeling the student’s name off his sign. That photo ended up on the front page of the Branding Iron’s Dec. 6 edition along with a story about the incident. Major publications in Wyoming started following the story after the Branding Iron broke the news.

The university ultimately revoked Schmidt’s tabling rights for a year.

***

It wasn’t an isolated event on campus that week.

On Nov. 30, people meeting in the Multicultural Resource Center room in the Wyoming Union heard a group of students making negative comments about the flags decorating the space, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said in an email Monday to the Star-Tribune.

Then on the evening of Dec. 1, the same students were overheard mocking an exhibit at a UW Art Museum Pokes Pride event celebrating the end of the “Queer on the Frontier” exhibition, Baldwin said.

Amid these incidents, along with having to do the usual work of a college student — going to class, studying for finals, participating in extracurriculars, working part-time — some are also thinking about the upcoming legislative session.

It’s likely that a number of the bills up for consideration in January would impact transgender and possibly other LGBTQ individuals if the measures become law.

Two lawmakers so far have told the Star-Tribune that they plan to sponsor such bills — one that aims to criminalize doctors who provide sex reassignment surgery for minors (there aren’t any surgeons in the state who provide these surgeries for youth or adults, and such surgery is typically not recommended for minors), and another that would restrict transgender students from participating on female school sports teams.

Other lawmakers at an October event hosted by the state schools superintendent said there could be other bills — one, a reaction in part to LGBTQ books in school libraries that some call “pornographic,” would remove librarians and teachers from the state’s statutory exemptions around obscenity, which are meant to allow the teaching of sexual health topics, another to try and defund the University of Wyoming’s gender and women’s studies program. Again.

On Monday, Seidel addressed the series of incidents on campus in a statement, saying specifically about Schmidt that while the church elder “engaged in heated exchanges with students and perhaps others throughout the afternoon, these interactions were not in obvious violation of UW policies.”

Seidel’s message on Monday infuriated some students and members of the UW community. Soon after the statement, UW alumni began circulating a letter demanding the administration apologize to the LGBTQ campus community, and that Schmidt be barred from tabling in the Wyoming Union, among other things. The letter has garnered hundreds of signatures.

Associated Students of the University of Wyoming Assistant Director Lucus Hansen, who has worked at the school since 2013, said the response stood out.

“A year or two years ago, we wouldn’t have seen this.”

***

On Nov. 20, ASUW student senator Rhiannon McLean went to the university’s annual Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil.

Taking place less than a day after the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the typically solemn event felt even more solemn that day.

Before the vigil started, one of the speakers acknowledged that people might be concerned about safety. They read a list of security precautions organizers had taken to keep everyone safe. Every time someone opened the door, coming in late, McLean remembers people’s heads snapping back to see who it was.

“We’ve come so far that we can gather with each other,” McLean said on Friday, sitting on a chair in the hallway of UW’s Multicultural Affairs office. “But we haven’t come far enough that we can guarantee you’re gonna leave with your life.”

The shooting blackened a week that otherwise marked a momentous victory for LGBTQ rights; just a few days earlier, Wyoming’s Sen. Cynthia Lummis gave an unexpected vote to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, which will guarantee federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages.

The historic bill ultimately passed through both chambers of Congress and is on its way to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“We didn’t have time to even be happy about that,” McLean said.

Following the church elder incident at the Wyoming Union, an on-campus vigil for the Club Q shooting, which had been planned for the same day, was rescheduled for Monday and moved off-campus.

The day before the vigil, ASUW student senator Tanner Ewalt woke at 6 a.m., made some coffee and studied for finals throughout most of the morning and afternoon, analyzing Kant, reading articles about the midterm elections. Later, he gathered with eight other students and community members to talk about security plans for the vigil.

At the meeting, Ewalt drew diagrams and made notes in his worn pocket notebook. Where are we going to stash Stop the Bleed kits? Who has tourniquets? Where will we station lookouts? Who knows first aid?

The group talked for about two hours, during which they decided to move the Club Q vigil to yet a new, secret location. Before the event, Ewalt said he and others walked between the new and old locations several times, planning where to station people to shepherd attendees who showed up at the wrong place.

Their concern exists in the context not only of the recent shooting and others like it, but also in the context of police officers having to be stationed at school board meetings that have become increasingly vitriolic amid the controversy over books, many of them concerning LGBTQ issues, in the context of armed protesters showing up to drag shows across the country, in the context of a school with a history of one of the most infamous hate crimes against an LGBTQ individual in the past 25 years.

McLean was born in Illinois. She came to Wyoming when she was in high school. Before moving here, she associated the state with two things: Dick Cheney and Matthew Shepard.

Shepard, a gay student from Casper, was attending the university at the time of his 1998 murder.

Many spoke of Shepard as a lens coloring how they’ve experienced the events of the past weeks; in the Friday edition of the Branding Iron, a graphic laying out a timeline of incidents concerning LGBTQ individuals started with Shepard’s death on Oct. 12, 1998.

***

On Tuesday, UW student Lucy Preza got on their phone, opened Snapchat, tapped through the feed, then found a story about a silent protest on campus planned for the next day. Preza, who uses they/them pronouns, swiped up and asked what had happened. An organizer sent them a link to the Branding Iron article about the church elder Schmidt’s sign.

Preza remembers feeling terrified when they came out to their family, which they described as “very old school and religious.” That fear came back to them again as they read the article and learned what had happened.

“I felt scared to know that could have been my name on the table,” they told the Star-Tribune on Friday, standing near the Wyoming Union breezeway.

They stood with others in the cold at the silent protest Wednesday afternoon, holding a poster that said “Love is a terrible thing to hate.” One protester dolled out hand warmers. Several students estimated there were more than 50 people present. Some passersby spontaneously joined the demonstration.

Ewalt went inside to get warm partway through the protest. He and ASUW Vice President Hunter Swilling were talking in the ASUW office when their phones pinged. It was a message from Seidel, the school’s president, announcing that church elder Schmidt’s tabling rights had been suspended for a year.

“While freedom of expression is cherished on this campus and across this nation, a line was crossed when a student was harassed by name,” Seidel said in the message.

“This is something we will not tolerate on this campus, and this action speaks to that key principle to which we adhere at UW,” the president went on. “Even though this sentiment was evident to all of us on Friday, we want to clearly state it now. We do not tolerate harassment of any student or any university community member.”

“What we deserved the first time around,” Ewalt texted the Star-Tribune on Wednesday, shortly after the news came out.

The Star-Tribune asked him if he knew any students who planned to push for the indefinite suspension of Schmidt’s tabling rights.

“I will be,” Ewalt quickly responded.

“The climate that led to these events still very much exists here,” he explained to the Star-Tribune on Friday, sitting at a table in the basement of the Wyoming Union.

“They’ve done nothing more than to move the problem down a year.”

***

The Branding Iron’s Tuesday edition was eight pages.

Friday’s edition, which included an article and a photo spread on Wednesday’s silent protest, two letters to the editor about the university’s response to Schmidt’s actions, a LGBTQ flag graphic (paid for by the Wyoming Union), and a timeline titled “20 years too long...,” grew to 16 pages.

Some who spoke with the Star-Tribune over the week attributed the university’s decision to revoke Schmidt’s tabling rights to the visibility of the incident and protest from members of the UW community to Seidel’s initial message on Monday.

ASUW Director of Diversity and Inclusion Iván Sapien said Monday that he was optimistic these incidents could bring bigger change.

“I don’t think that the situations that are happening are beneficial, but I think having everyone talk about this more is a better thing,” he said.

“I do think that is a positive impact and it will continue to have a domino effect across campus itself.”

Others hold more of the skepticism that Ewalt expressed about the university’s decision and what it means for LGBTQ students and allies.

“It’s sad to have to see that as a win, because that’s the bare minimum,” Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza said on Friday of the university’s response.

“It’s all just incredibly sad that we have to worry about people’s safety, you just have to keep asking to be thought of as people. I don’t know what to do with that energy. I don’t know what to do with the frustration and the anger, because I don’t have the solution to fix it.”

Provenza has led trainings with students to teach them about the legislative process, about which lawmakers to contact if they want to try and flip them on an issue, about how a bill lives and dies, about having realistic expectations when they go before lawmakers to speak.

“I’m preemptively exhausted for that time,” Riley Skorcz, ASUW chief of staff and previously an officer with the university’s Queer Community Coalition, said of the session.

Skorcz and other students spoke several time last session against the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which would have barred transgender individuals from competing on female school sports teams. Sitting before lawmakers, she spoke of her friend, a transgender individual, who died by suicide last year.

It brings up a point of grief and frustration for Skorcz, who feels sometimes like she’s been saying the same things over and over again for a long time to an audience that doesn’t seem to be truly listening.

On Friday, while students celebrated inside the Wyoming Union breezeway, Schmidt had returned to preach outside in Simpson Plaza.

“It does violate freedom of speech and freedom of religion because what I said is based on what I believe the Bible says,” Schmidt told a Star-Tribune reporter. “I’m being discriminated against.”

He told the Star-Tribune that he plans to continue preaching in the plaza.

Late in the afternoon people starting clearing the tables in the Wyoming Union. Stickers that students had cut that morning in the basement lay piled on the welcome counter. The breezeway became quiet.

