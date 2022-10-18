AARP report: COVID-19 led to skyrocketing instances of financial exploitation

SHERIDAN (WNE) — The rate of financial exploitation targeting older adults has more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from AARP.

“This report illustrates how the pandemic created a number of shifts in the behaviors of older adults that criminals are adapting to exploit,” said Jilenne Gunther, National Director of AARP’s BankSafe Initiative.

For older adults, existing risk factors such as isolation, cognitive impairment, dependence on others and increased risk for illness were exacerbated by the role that isolation plays in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

At the same time, other risk factors emerged as many older adults were navigating the use of technology, peer-to-peer payment services and other online platforms to tend to financial affairs for the first time.

Couple this increased vulnerability with a heightened motivation to steal by family members or strangers struggling with their own economic hardship, job loss and increased substance abuse throughout the last couple of years, and the big picture sets in. The pandemic created an environment that was ripe for theft.

In the United States, financial exploitation of older adults perpetrated by trusted others more than doubled. Some data suggests that family members and trusted others steal more money than strangers do, with the CFPB estimating that family members steal more than twice as much money as strangers.

The report emphasizes the effectiveness of freezing, delaying or rejecting suspicious transactions to prevent theft before it occurs. Resources and policies that allow employees of financial organizations to take these actions enable them to act as a last line of defense.

Another proven method of defense is the adoption of a trusted contact form, which offers customers a chance to designate someone they trust to be contacted by the financial institution if support is needed.

Financial institutions are also adopting sophisticated software programs that automatically analyze online transactions for deviations from a person’s regular banking behaviors and other red flags.