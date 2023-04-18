SHERIDAN (WNE) — AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Wyoming Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors 50+ Wyomingites who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

Nominations for this year’s award will be accepted through July 15 at the AARP Wyoming State Office. Nomination forms are available by contacting Avery Yak at ayak@aarp.org, or on the web at aarp.org/AndrusAward.

Nominations will be evaluated by the AARP Wyoming State Office based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers.

The state office will then pair down the list of nominees to three finalists. The public will then be asked to vote for the state Andrus Award winner by “liking,” and “sharing,” a video of their favorite nominee posted on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.

AARP Wyoming will make a $500 donation to a non-profit in the name of the person who nominated the Andrus Award winner.

AARP Wyoming Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Nominees must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

This is not a posthumous award.