Abortion-rights protesters come out to political event

A group of roughly 15 people held abortion-rights signs on one side of Washington Park Wednesday evening, while the group across the lawn cheered as multiple politicians said they believe “life begins at conception.”

Politics in the Park, a weekly event hosted by the Natrona County Republican Women during election season, drew out some abortion-rights protesters. With their presence and the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn federal abortion protections, abortion came up often among the candidates.

All Republican candidates for House districts 37, 58 and 57 were present. Challenger Steve Bray for House district 37 was the only Republican not present.

Bray is running against Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper. Harshman is a history teacher at Natrona County High School and the football coach who’s famous among many generations of Casper high schoolers. He’s also staunchly anti-abortion and has been in the legislature since 2003.

“It might mean something if a bunch of his students show up,” said protester Giuliana Engelman, a 19-year-old Natrona County graduate.

This protest wasn’t organized by the names typically associated with the abortion-rights movement in Casper. Instead, Korlyn Sweeney, a 21-year-old Natrona County High School graduate whose brother was also on “Mr. Harshman’s” team, put the protest together.

“I didn’t see anyone else my age doing it,” she said. “The fact that [Harshman is] here is good for people my age to see that they can still stand up to people we don’t agree with.”

Harshman is an old-guard Republican who still pushes the idea of civility and conversation in times of deep disagreement.

“I look up to a lot of people and I don’t agree with them on everything,” he said in response to the Natrona County High Schoolers being present.

Harshman added that he had not heard from his students on this issue. He believes that abortion should be a state issue and that “life begins at conception.”

“As a father of two daughters and a husband of a mother of four kids these are hard personal issues,” he said.

If one of his daughters wanted an abortion, his opinions on the issue would not change, he said.

But Reverend Dee Lundberg, a protester, doesn’t buy it.

“A lot of [the candidates] are being incredibly dishonest. If one of their daughters or granddaughters wanted one it would not be that cut and dry,” she said, not specifically referencing Harshman. “They know what people want to hear. It’s a lie. They’re pro-choice as a necessity.”

To Lundberg, it reminds her of when lawmakers publicly state that they’re pro-gay marriage and pro-LGBTQ issues.

“Oh low and behold, my kid’s gay. I take stand,” Lundberg said, rolling her eyes.

“The bible often gets used as a weapon,” she added.

The protesters and politicos met rarely.

At one point, however, Mary Ann Budenske, founder of Casper’s Poverty Resistance, handed out cards to guests and those stationed at the Republican campaign tables giving people information on abortion resources, like the morning-after pill and Chelsea’s Fund. She was met with backlash only a small number of times, with most people just scowling at the information.

The abortion-rights protesters stayed on the outskirts, jeering occasionally, mostly targeting House District 57 candidate Jeanette Ward, a recent resident of Casper who labeled her and her family as “political refugees” from “tyrannical Illinois.”

House District 57 was recently vacated, so neither Republican candidate is an incumbent.

Out of the five statehouse candidates present Wednesday, Ward was the only one who committed to voting in favor of taking the sexual assault and incest exemptions out of Wyoming’s legislation that makes abortion illegal. There are signs that some will push to have those exemptions taken out come the 2023 general session.

Ward also added that “convicted rapists should be castrated.”

Bill Allemand, candidate for House District 58 against anti-abortion Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, said that he’d like to see abortion remain illegal in Wyoming, but would have to “consider” taking those exemptions out if elected. Tom Myler, the other first-time candidate for District 57, also did not commit either way on his vote.

“I’d have to look closer at the bill,” he said, but later added while on stage that he does “understand that there are some exceptions.”

Harshman said he believes there should be exceptions.

Despite the fact that Ward is aggressively anti-abortion, when asked how she’d represent her abortion-rights constituents, she said she would “listen” to them if elected.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis.

