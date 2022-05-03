Abortion rights supporters protest Supreme Court draft opinion in Lander

About three dozen people gathered across from the public library in Lander on Tuesday evening, demonstrating in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade if made final.

They stood on the street corner, both old and young, under a stand of trees. Some held signs with slogans including “Abortion is Healthcare,” “My body my choice” and “Mind your own womb.”

Several cars honked in support as they drove past. One truck passed multiple times, blaring a horn that sounded like a train. There were no apparent counter-protesters present.

Katie Baum Mettenbrink, a Lander resident, said she wasn’t surprised by the leaked draft, which was publicized Monday. But she was “a little surprised at the audacity of the claims that (Roe v. Wade) has been so wrong all along,” she said.

Many other protesters echoed that sentiment, saying they were more alarmed by the language of the draft — written by Justice Samuel Alito — than the prospect of the landmark abortion ruling being struck down.

Christine Lichtenfels, founder of Chelsea’s Fund, which provides financial assistance to Wyomingites seeking abortions, spoke to the crowd with a bullhorn.

“To feel that you can’t make decisions about your own body, you don’t have freedom,” she told the Star-Tribune afterward.

Another protester, Andy Notopoulos, said the opinion draft and its implications are “just a reminder of the fragile nature of justice.”

Suza Bedient, a Lander resident who’s been involved with the ACLU, said she was frustrated at how divisive the language used around abortion can be. She said that even though she’s in favor of abortion she wants to engage with, rather than alienate, those she doesn’t agree with.

“It’s not this black-and-white thing ... Pro-choice doesn’t mean we’re against life,” she said.

Bedient, like most others demonstrating Tuesday, wasn’t shocked that the high court — which has six conservative justices — is leaning toward overturning the Roe decision. Nevertheless, she said she feels the apparent ruling is “incredibly unfortunate.”

Cristina González, a nurse and Chelsea’s Fund board member, said she “cried a little bit” when she saw the news of the leaked draft.

“I do feel that this is the beginning of a tidal wave of restrictions of access to reproductive health care,” González said.

“It’s like the first cookie to crumble.”

