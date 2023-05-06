In a report that captures the transient nature of Wyoming’s workforce, the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division found that in 2020, roughly 1 in 10 of the state’s workers came from outside its borders.

The figures show that 248,218 people worked in Wyoming in 2020, or about 43% of the state’s population that year.

Roughly 9.5% of that workforce, or 24,601 people, lived outside the state.

The largest slice — 2.8% — hailed from Colorado. Another 4.9% came from other neighboring states (Idaho, Montana, Utah, South Dakota or Nebraska.)

By comparison, 14,338 Wyoming residents in 2020 traveled out of the state for work. That’s a little less than 60% of the number of people who worked in Wyoming that year, but didn’t live there.

The largest share of Wyoming residents working out of state were employed in Colorado. Colorado in 2020 drew 2% of its workers (4,864 people) from Wyoming, while 2.9% (7,101 people) commuted from Wyoming to other neighboring states.

“Workers who commute from outside of a region often times spend most of their earnings where they live rather than where they work,” Wenlin Liu, the agency’s chief economist, said in the report.

The report also crunched numbers on how many in-state employees traveled to across counties for work.

Roughly 17.6% of Wyoming's workforce in 2020 had jobs in different counties than where they lived, according to the study.

Wyoming's more rural counties, perhaps unsurprisingly, had the highest percentage of workers in 2020 travel across county lines for jobs: a little over half of workers who lived in Crook County, and roughly 40% percent of workers who lived in Converse, Johnson, Lincoln, Niobrara and Weston counties, according to the report.

Teton County had the lowest number of residents work outside the county, at just 14.6%.

The Economic Analysis Division's report analyzed workforce data originally collected and published by the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Information about the relationship between the residence and workplace helps policy makers better understand their community’s housing demand and labor force availability, as well as issues related to economic development, job training, transportation infrastructure, and provisions of public services and local amenities,” Liu said in the report.