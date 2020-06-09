About 350 take part in peaceful Cody protest

CODY — Police officers knelt side by side with protesters as armed citizens watched from afar at the Peaceful Rally Against Racism in City Park on Sunday.
The roughly 350 people who attended the rally acknowledged Cody is a community that, just like on every corner of modern America, has not been spared from racism.
“The basis of our intervention is not our skin color,” said John Boyd, executive policy adviser for Kanye West, who was the closing speaker at the rally. “The basis of our intervention is that we have a conscience.
“What we are seeing today is a manifestation of good.”
The event featured nine speeches, including words from Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker and Mayor Matt Hall. Cody police chaplain Warren Murphy and Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt were also present.
About one-half hour into the event, the protesters — many holding signs — made a perimeter loop around the park.
These signs came with messaging that included “Racism is a pandemic too,” “United for justice,” “Justice for all,” “Today begins the dialogue of being actively anti-racist,” “Love knows no race” and “Equality now.”
Surrounding the perimeter of the park were about 30 armed citizens, many of whom said they were there to protect local businesses in response to the looting and burglarizing seen around the nation in recent weeks following protest rallies in larger cities.
But rallies held in Casper, Pinedale and Jackson last week were all peaceful, with few if any conflicts reported.
Melissa Maier, organizer of the event, said having a peaceful protest was a foremost priority for the gathering. She took the stage first and stressed this point.
“I’m so proud of our community today,” Maier said through tears afterward. “I’m just looking forward to what can be done moving forward.”
Although it was not a Black Lives Matter organizational event, the event’s motto was billed as “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”
Cheyenne Houser, who is black, moved to Cody a few years ago with her father from Salt Lake City. She said she never experienced discrimination until coming to the Big Horn Basin.
“The biggest issue is people don’t realize it’s there,” she said.
The recent upsurge in protests over the past two weeks has come in response to the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody, video shows, after being held to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer who placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, causing him to suffocate.
For that amount of time, demonstrators took a knee and remained silent.
Baker condemned the officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and said it was an incident that made him “angry” and “ashamed.” He also said a culture has developed among police officers of bias and stereotyping that leads to incidents of brutality.
