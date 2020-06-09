About 350 take part in peaceful Cody protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CODY — Police officers knelt side by side with protesters as armed citizens watched from afar at the Peaceful Rally Against Racism in City Park on Sunday.

The roughly 350 people who attended the rally acknowledged Cody is a community that, just like on every corner of modern America, has not been spared from racism.

“The basis of our intervention is not our skin color,” said John Boyd, executive policy adviser for Kanye West, who was the closing speaker at the rally. “The basis of our intervention is that we have a conscience.

“What we are seeing today is a manifestation of good.”

The event featured nine speeches, including words from Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker and Mayor Matt Hall. Cody police chaplain Warren Murphy and Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt were also present.

About one-half hour into the event, the protesters — many holding signs — made a perimeter loop around the park.

These signs came with messaging that included “Racism is a pandemic too,” “United for justice,” “Justice for all,” “Today begins the dialogue of being actively anti-racist,” “Love knows no race” and “Equality now.”