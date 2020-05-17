Academy closure could cause police shortage

“I am concerned about those numbers coming in for basic training classes for the last part of the year,” Bayne said. “What will that mean for 2021? We were already having to turn some people away. It’s a nerve-wracking and stressful time.”

The academy isn’t used to having to shut down. When a water main busted four years ago, it stayed open despite the facility lacking running water for nine days. They hauled in buckets to get by while continuing to work.

Bayne said the effects of the academy’s closure could be widespread. With dorm-style living and cafeteria meals, health officers have concerns about the safety of academy operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We developed protocols related to social distancing by working with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the State Department of Health,” Bayne said. “We usually do double occupancy. They will have to be single rooms, but I only have 56 dorm rooms.”

To prioritize basic training, Bayne has canceled all instructor and advanced training indefinitely, he said. Courses at the academy are not only state mandated, but they have to be completed in a certain amount of time.