ACLU loses first round of 24/7 sobriety suit

A U.S. district judge has denied the ACLU’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would have temporarily halted Teton County’s 24/7 sobriety program.

As a condition of pretrial release, some people charged with a DUI in Wyoming are placed into the 24/7 program. The program allows them to stay out of jail before trial, but imposes a strict testing requirement to ensure they don’t use drugs or alcohol while free. Teton and four other counties operate 24/7 programs.

In Teton County, the program consists of twice-daily alcohol breath tests: one between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. and the other between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. A positive test, failure to arrive within 30 minutes of the time window or three tardies result in “immediate arrest.”

The Wyoming Legislature created the program to increase public safety and “reduce the number of repeat crimes that are related to substance abuse.”

In seeking the preliminary injunction, the ACLU asserted that the program is unconstitutional in a number of ways including violating defendants’ due process rights. U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl denied the injunction request, ruling that the plaintiffs are unlikely to be successful in their lawsuit.

The plaintiffs asserted that the program administers “warrantless” twice-daily breath tests, which violate the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches. They further argue “warrantless” arrests for failing to comply with the program rules violate the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable seizures. Additionally, ACLU lawyers contend the program violates the Eighth Amendment’s protection against excessive bail.

In his April 15 ruling, Skavdahl was skeptical.

“The program’s twice-daily breath tests are undoubtedly inconvenient, but the Court cannot say it is excessive in relation to the problem and its stated goal of reducing repeat alcohol-related crime,” he wrote.

The plaintiffs also argued that this program violates a number of due process protections. The ACLU’s lawyers argued that participants are being arrested “for merely being late to testing.”

Skavdahl re-framed this argument in his decision.

“Plaintiffs were not arrested for “being late” to a test; each was arrested for not submitting to a breath test in conformity with the 24/7 Sobriety Program, which was an express condition of their pretrial release,” he wrote.

“Plaintiffs have thrown much due-process spaghetti at the wall in this preliminary injunction proceeding, but none of it has stuck,” the judge wrote.

Where the ACLU will go from here is unclear. The decision does not end the lawsuit, but does offer a window into the judge’s thinking on the matter.

“We are disappointed with the decision and are evaluating the options available to our clients regarding the motion,” said Stephanie Amiotte, Wyoming ACLU legal director.

Meanwhile, Thomas Rumpke, a lawyer for Teton County, stands by the idea that consistent testing keeps people from getting DUIs while out of jail.

While the program originated in the Legislature, each county can operate it differently. The ACLU is suing over only Teton County’s program.

Amiotte said the organization is still open to suing in the four other counties, but does not have concrete plans yet.

