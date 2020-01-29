ACLU: State elected officials’ disregard of ICE jail is unlawful

The statute also requires the prison company to maintain an insurance plan to protect both local governments and the state from any lawsuits against the facility. “This insurance requirement is especially important considering the large number of individual and class action civil rights lawsuits that have been filed against privately run immigration detention facilities and the counties in which they are located,” the ACLU letter reads.

Michael, the former AG, opined that the proposed immigration jail — where ICE would hold allegedly undocumented immigrants while they await deportation hearings — did not fall under state purview.

“The immigration detention center is not a private correctional facility subject to the authority of the five state elected officials,” Michaels wrote in the opinion. . “We therefore advise that you take no action in this matter.”

The AG’s opinion does not carry the force of law that a judge’s ruling would, the ACLU letter said.

The letter cited the Wyoming Supreme Court, which ruled against a different attorney general opinion in 2018. That case is familiar to Gordon because he filed the suit when he was the state treasurer. Largely successful, the suit accused other state government branches of ignoring the treasurer’s office authority.