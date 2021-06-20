Active fires challenge area agencies

Several buildings (mostly cabins) were in jeopardy in the Ruby Creek and Gold Creek drainages just over the Wyoming border in Montana, but details about any losses weren’t available by press time.

Fire managers had scheduled a virtual public meeting for Tuesday evening, but it was rescheduled for Wednesday as the Robertson Draw Fire remained active.

“Firefighters are needed on the fire line tonight [Tuesday] given the intense fire behavior and dynamic situation,” Custer Gallatin National Forest officials said in a Facebook post.

Crews from Belfry, Fromberg, Columbus, Red Lodge, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Natural Resources Conservation Service and others have all converged on the scene.

The towns of Bearcreek and Belfry were excluded from the evacuations as of Wednesday afternoon. But Red Lodge residents could see the fire burning near the town’s perimeter, visible from downtown businesses and homes. Many took to the scenic viewing area on State Highway 308 at Brophy Road to watch the fire engulf Mount Maurice and the surrounding areas.

Although the fire is largely located in the Custer Gallatin, its smoke is settling over the Shoshone National Forest.