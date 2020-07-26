Addressing a disease: Game and Fish Commission approves final chronic wasting disease plan

“The CWD plan is a step in the right direction to manage the disease in Wyoming,” said Commission President Peter Dube in a news release. “It is a living document that we can adjust, adapt and change. It’s a controversial subject that the Commission takes very seriously. The process was so large and so many people were involved, and we are grateful for that.”

The plan has several overarching elements including highlighting the need for research, potentially reducing buck numbers in certain herds, cutting down the number of areas where deer and elk artificially congregate or, in some cases, thinning herds in CWD hotspots.

The plan did not, however, address elk feedgrounds, one of the state’s most controversial practices. Game and Fish plans to create a second committee that will look specifically at the future of elk feedgrounds, especially since CWD has now been identified in deer in the same area where elk use feedgrounds.

The most hotly-debated piece of the plan empowers local wildlife managers to decide if certain herds should have fewer bucks. The disease is much more prevalent in males than females, and is the most prevalent in buck mule deer.