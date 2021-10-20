Adult daughter of grizzly 399 killed at Grand Teton National Park

The 4-year-old grizzly bear euthanized Saturday in Grand Teton National Park was the daughter of grizzly 399, Wyoming’s most famous roadside bear.

One of two cubs born in 2017 to the celebrity mother, a bear that’s known for having triplets and is currently raising quadruplets, grizzly 962 was just the second of 399’s daughters to have a cub of her own. Her first — and only — cub was born this winter, but disappeared in the late spring.

Grizzly 962 was not the first of 399’s children to die from human conflicts. Her only cub born the year before 962, nicknamed “Snowy” after its white snout, was hit by a car and killed. A 2-year-old male bear believed to be 399’s grandson was euthanized this spring after seeking out human food.

It was 962 whose unusual behavior patterns last fall sparked an investigation into the feeding of 399 and many of her offspring in a Jackson Hole backyard. The homeowner was not charged.