Advocates, biologists look to hunters to save raptors from lead

During his work, “I carried a portable X-ray machine in the boat and could take a [Polaroid] picture of a loon or swan and know within a minute if the bird had ingested lead,” Creekmore said.

Lead from shotguns and fishing weights are often ingested by waterfowl, which are the most susceptible to the poisoning. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Field Manual of Wildlife Diseases reports lead poisoning has affected every major species of waterfowl in North America — and eagles love to eat waterfowl about as much as finding a carcass or gut pile.

Eagles are perceived as a more charismatic species, drawing more attention. Once on the brink of extinction from the use of DDT (a pesticide), many point to the return of healthy populations of bald eagles as one of the great wildlife conservation stories in the U.S. Few see lead poisoning from ammunition and fishing gear as the same level of threat.

When Creekmore worked in Wisconsin, the center in Madison was processing more than 200 eagles per year from across the country. Now in Laramie, he and the state lab process about a half dozen eagles per year, most dead or nearly so.

Disease specialists at the lab perform diagnostics when they can, but more often do necropsies.