Aerospace companies court Wyoming's small businesses

Aerospace companies want to bring Wyoming’s energy, mining and manufacturing businesses into the space race.

“I challenge people in this room, how are you going to spend the next four-to-six years preparing for the products that we will need in the future?” Michelle Butzke, a supplier relations specialist for Lockheed Martin, said before a crowd of industry representatives.

Butzke joined representatives from NASA, Northrop Grumman, Collins Aerospace and Blue Origin on Friday morning at the Clarion Inn in Casper for a panel on making inroads with the state’s small businesses.

The talk was part of Wyoming’s second Aerospace and Defense Industry Conference, organized by Advance Casper and U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

Historically, Wyoming hasn’t gotten a lot of attention from aerospace and defense companies. But representatives from both inside and outside the state want to change that.

This year’s conference attracted guests like Gov. Mark Gordon, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel.

Industry giants have big ideas for space exploration.

NASA is launching a drilling mission on the moon. Blue Origin — the company owned by Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon — is planning a commercial space station. Lockheed Martin is designing a lunar buggy with GM.

But they’ll need to court other sectors to make it all happen, the panelists said.

“People who design rocket engines are not going to drill on the moon,” Butzke said. Middle-America’s small businesses, especially in energy-heavy states like Wyoming, could have the expertise they’re looking for.

Shipping delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have also made domestic suppliers more attractive.

“The pandemic put American-made products back at the top of the list,” said Tracy Houck Jerman, small business liaison officer for Northrop Grumman.

If Wyoming businesses want a piece of the action, they’ll have to plan ahead. Space companies probably won’t need their help for a few more years, according to the panelists.

In the meantime, interested businesses have lots of homework to do.

They’ll have to obtain special certifications before making space-bound products. Then there’s the matter of successfully pitching themselves as suppliers.

Neil Grundman, a manager for Douglas metal manufacturer L&L Fabrication Inc., said small businesses in Wyoming are used to being passed up for contracts because they’re so far away from potential clients. He asked what businesses can do to give themselves a better shot.

“It certainly feels like when we’re trying to ship things out of state, we are playing at a disadvantage,” he said from the audience. Grumman sported a gray button-down with Steamboat in the corner, jeans and cowboy boots.

Space industries have hard deadlines, the panelists agreed. But they’re willing to plan around longer shipping times if businesses can distinguish themselves in other ways, they said.

“Don’t count yourself out before we do,” said Vanessa McKenzie, director for supplier diversity at Blue Origin.

Grundman wasn’t sure what to expect from the conference, he said after the panel. But he thinks Wyoming could have what aerospace is looking for.

“The craftsmanship that I see here supersedes any other place,” he said.

L&L Fabrication, which makes things like pipes and ducts, primarily works with energy companies, he said. They’re used to riding out the ups and downs of that industry.

“If the COVID-era taught us anything, it’s how vulnerable our workflow can be if we do not diversify,” he said. “It’s nice to see people that are actually making the effort to allow us avenues in order to do that.”

