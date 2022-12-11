Afghan refugees needed help. Religious groups in Wyoming jumped to action.

The story begins in August of 2021. In an airport in Afghanistan, a family is desperately trying to board a plane that will take them out of the country — away from the encroaching Taliban presence to safety. There is a mother, two young children, an older brother and their father.

The mother and the two youngest board the plane. The father and the older son do not.

The Taliban had found out that the father had been helping the U.S. military.

A quarter of the way across the world, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Rodger McDaniel, pastor of Highlands Presbyterian Church, has heard of the evacuation in Kabul. He wants to help and entertains the idea of supporting a refugee family in the state’s capital city.

But Wyoming is the only state in the nation that does not have a refugee resettlement agreement. Moreover, he said, a Muslim family living in Cheyenne told him no, don’t bring a family from Afghanistan here. There are no interpreters, no one for them to connect with.

So he doesn’t. But his friend Mohamed Salih, who used to live and work in Cheyenne, worships at a mosque in Denver that had developed a “major ministry” serving refugees, McDaniel said. They could use some assistance in their efforts.

This was the opportunity McDaniel had been waiting for. Highlands jumped to help.

And thus, what would grow to be an interfaith effort – combining McDaniel’s church, the Denver mosque, Jim Shumard’s St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Casper, First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne and Mt. Sinai Congregation of Cheyenne – to support refugees was born.

In October of 2021, McDaniel and his congregants collected household items – “$10,000-12,000 worth of goods,” he estimated – to take down to the Metropolitan North Denver Islamic Center.

From that first trip grew a chance for Wyoming churches to continue serving.

“So, we’ve just committed to kind of an ongoing relationship,” McDaniel said. “And we estimate that between what our church has given and what we’ve raised with partners that we’ve given pretty close to $45,000 or $50,000 to that cause in the last year.”

They also, on that initial visit, met the woman whose family had been fractured by the hasty, mass evacuation out of Afghanistan.

McDaniel described her as “a very typical Afghan woman.”

“Virtually no education, couldn’t drive a car, no work skills,” he said in an interview with the Star-Tribune.

In other words, she needed help, he said. In September of this year, her rent subsidy from the government ran out.

Highlands, along with the other churches and one individual donor, have pledged a year of support to the mosque. Their support would go to various families, including the one fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan. Highlands took September and November. St. Mark’s took October.

“I heard about it because Roger called me from the … Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne to find out if we were doing anything in light of the Washington Post article on me,” Jim Shumard, pastor of St. Mark’s, said in a text to the Star-Tribune. (In October of last year, a story from the Post detailed Shumard’s attempt to host a refugee family in Wyoming and the state’s lack of support for refugees.) “After … speaking with him, I offered our financial support telling him we would be looking for a specific family to support.”

Each donor will send $1,500 to the mosque each month. The money is raised differently in each church; at Highlands, congregants contribute monthly; at St. Mark’s, there is a foundation that parishioners give money to, which is where the money comes from.

The leaders of the ministry will decide if the money would be best used for rent, groceries or other essentials.

“What they try to do with these families is encourage them to become self-sufficient as quickly as possible. So they really don’t want to say, ‘We’ll pay one person’s rent for a year,’ because they want them to have an incentive to get the job skills they need and all that,” McDaniel said. “So we just said, ‘You make that call. You’re the ones there on the ground, you know what the greatest need is. We’ll send this money down and get supplies donated, that sort of thing. But you, since you’re there and you know best who needs what – you make those calls.’”

This month, the Mt. Sinai synagogue is sponsoring the family. Multiple attempts by the Star-Tribune to reach the person leading that initiative for the congregation were not successful.

To McDaniel, Mt. Sinai’s contributions are encouraging.

“I just love the fact that the synagogue was so eager to help out. And some time in the next – early in the new year, there will be a caravan of people, of Jews from the synagogue, of Presbyterians and others going down to do some of the hands-on work that volunteers can do to help out,” he said. “So it’s really – it’s an interfaith project. It’s really cool.”

Five months of 2023 are still unfilled, according to a calendar that was sent to the Star-Tribune. March, April, May, June and July did not have any names listed next to them.

But based on the track record he’s seen, Wyomingites are generous and eager to help refugees, McDaniel said, despite the fact that others might be quick to assume otherwise.

“We found, here, a lot when we asked for donations for household goods that people were really happy to give,” he said. “I mean, the stories of how the Afghan people helped the U.S. military and the struggle they’re having now – people were really kind of excited about being a part of it.”