After 15 years, Project Prom is still making 'Cinderella' moments happen

Pre-pandemic, Richardson would schlep her trove of dresses to a downtown storefront, where students could browse and try them on. Then, COVID-19 completely canceled prom last year. It’s back on for Cheyenne’s high schoolers this year, but because of the ongoing pandemic, Richardson set up shop in her basement and is requiring appointments.

She still remembers the anticipation surrounding her own high school prom experience. “Part of it was the shopping,” she said. “Project Prom wants to duplicate that as best as possible.”

It has not disappointed.

With more than 500 gowns, the bottom level of Richardson’s home on the north side of Cheyenne almost resembles a department store; it’s a sea of taffeta, silk and chiffon. Racks of dresses range in color, style and size, so “no one feels left out.”

That was a comfort to Town, who said she sometimes struggles to find clothes to fit her frame. After a few minutes of looking through the dresses, she found the perfect one: A navy number with a bedazzled bust.

When she put on the dress last Saturday night – after getting her hair and nails done – Town said she “felt like Cinderella.”

For her, senior prom represented a milestone.