After conviction in Minnesota, Wyoming activists say there's more work to be done

Karlee Provenza, executive director of Albany County for Proper Policing, said she heard from some locals Tuesday who compared the Chauvin case to that of Derek Colling, the Albany County Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed Robbie Ramirez in 2018. A grand jury declined to indict Colling, who was involved in two earlier deadly shootings while working in Las Vegas and now faces a civil lawsuit filed by Ramirez’s family. The Laramie shooting prompted protests and calls for reform in Albany County.

“Watching that (Chauvin) verdict, is it justice? No, not really,” said Provenza, who is also a state representative out of Laramie. “I think justice is stopping police use of lethal force before it happens rather than going through the punitive system.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Provenza said change needs to come through legislation and local policy to stop similar events from happening again. Wyoming’s policing statutes have remained unchanged for nearly 50 years, and attempts at reform in the Legislature this year failed.

There are some areas opening up to change in Wyoming — in Laramie, for example, the city is considering installing a civilian oversight board for its police department. It would be the first of its kind in the state.