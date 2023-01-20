After heavy snows, drought starts to abate

Parts of Wyoming are breaking loose from the worryingly dry conditions that have persisted for the last few years.

At this time last year, the entire state was experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Now, a little more than a quarter of the state — mostly northern and central Wyoming — is drought-free. That’s the highest share since the summer of 2020.

The many feet of snow that have fallen across the state this winter have done a lot to ease the drought, officials said during a Thursday webinar on Wyoming’s weather conditions.

If anything, said Tony Bergantino, director of the Water Resources Data Center at the Wyoming State Climate Office, “some may be wondering why there hasn’t been more improvements, given the snows we’ve had.”

Bergantino pointed to three main reasons the numbers don’t look even better: Many parts of the state are so dry that they’ll need more than a few good snowstorms to bounce back to normal. The ground is also frozen, preventing it from absorbing as much water as it can during warmer months.

And, he said, it’s still too early to be sure how long — or how quickly — snow will continue to accumulate on Wyoming’s mountains before it starts to melt. Last year, decent snowfall early in the winter tapered as the season went on, and most of the snowpack never reached typical levels.

(It’s also hard to gauge how Wyoming’s streams are doing when most have frozen over.)

To date, the bulk of the state’s snowpack is currently above the median for the middle of January, save for a few near-median basins in the northwest and one, in the southeast corner, at 71%. In southwestern Wyoming, snowpack has climbed past 150% of the median.

With months more accumulation expected this winter, all of Wyoming’s basins remain well below the median for the year.

“Snowpack can often be thought of as money in the bank, or your retirement plan,” Bergantino said. “So until you start to withdraw it, you aren’t certain how much, exactly, you’re going to have.”

Wyoming isn’t likely to see another bout of heavy snow for at least the next couple weeks, according to the National Weather Service’s Riverton office. The forecast for the state during that time includes cool temperatures, with the possibility of some very cold days, and light snow.

