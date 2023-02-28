Wyoming’s late-winter snow supply is holding steady above typical levels for the first time since 2020.

Statewide, the snow water equivalent — a measure of the amount of water trapped in mountains’ snowpack — hit 112% of the 30-year median on Monday, an increase from 107% last week.

It’s a big jump from this time in 2022, when snow across the state had only accumulated to 85% of the median.

“We’ve made pretty good improvements from last year,” said Jeff Goats, state soil scientist at the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Wyoming State Office.

“It depends on what basin you’re in,” he added. “Overall, certain basins have a little more snow. They’re higher, on average, than other ones.”

The Little Snake Basin, on Wyoming’s southern border, tops the rankings this week at 145% of the median. The Lower North Platte Basin, which includes Casper, comes in second, at 134%.

Due largely to the winter’s frequent snowstorms, Casper Mountain’s snowpack has climbed, as of Monday, to 121% of the median.

“Casper Mountain right now, as we speak, has 11.5 inches of snow water equivalent,” Goats said. “The median for today would be 9.5. So we’re above it by 2 inches of snow water equivalent.”

Northeastern and northwestern Wyoming are hovering right around the median. Most of the rest of the state is well above. The South Platte Basin, in the southeastern — and most drought-stricken — corner of the state, stands alone at just 78%.

The share of the state experiencing every degree of drought severity — from abnormally dry, to extreme drought — has dropped significantly over the last three months, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. (No part of the state fell under the highest category, exceptional drought, during that period.) The percentage not in any drought category, meanwhile, has grown from about 18% to over 36%.

But despite the high snow levels in almost every basin this year, it’s too early to be sure what, exactly, all that snow will mean for the drier-than-normal conditions still gripping over half the state.

Casper Mountain’s snowpack usually peaks around April 19. Statewide, that date ranges from late March to May. So there’s still time for conditions to change before the snow starts to melt.

“You could go the entire month of March with very little snow, and then that’s going to bring us back closer to that to the median,” Goats said. “Or we could get a giant storm, and we could be even further above than we are right now.”

