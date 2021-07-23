After wearing bracelet for 30 years, Sheridan woman attends Krogman services

Krogman’s task during the mission was to fly with another spotter plane in search ahead of other tactical jet fighter planes and mark potential targets with smoke rockets, according to an earlier article in the Northern Wyoming Daily News by Don Hall published in 1988. But his aircraft was struck by enemy fire and crashed. His wingman reported that he did not see a parachute.

At the time, with his body not recovered, Krogman was reported as missing in action. That changed a few days later and his status was changed to killed in action. For his efforts, Krogman was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross Award for warning his wingman to take evasive action before he was shot down, as well as a Purple Heart.

Fifty-two years later, Hall stated a scientific recovery expert was working on a crash site in Ban Kok Mak, Laos, in February 2019 and reported the recovery of possible remains and material evidence to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The remains were consolidated and identified as Krogman’s. While having tried to research the name on the bracelet, Roberts said she didn’t know much about Krogman until she started reading the news story. Quickly, the bracelet took on even more meaning.

“I had always cared,” Roberts said. “(But) it was more real. It was so sudden. It was time for closure.