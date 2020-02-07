After years of renovation, the Wyoming Capitol has reopened. Here's how to navigate it.

While there is no security screening process for those entering the Capitol, to one’s immediate left upon entering will be a volunteer staffer with the Legislative Service Office who can offer directions and a calendar of committee meetings, which are scattered throughout the capitol and the capitol extension (accessible from the Garden Level by walking to the back of the building -- behind a number of safes in the walls -- and down into the white, brightly lit hallway in the basement).

On the first floor are the ceremonial offices of all the state’s top elected officials -- the superintendent of public instruction, the secretary of state, the state auditor, the treasurer, as well as an office for the attorney general. At the end of the hall to the right, the governor’s office and the ceremonial conference room, where bill signings take place, is located. The end of the hall to the left has two committee rooms, each of which will have bulletin boards outside describing the meetings taking place there that day as well as the pieces of legislation that will be discussed. A quick note: Even-numbered committee rooms are on the north side of the building, with the west wing to your immediate left upon entering the building. East is, obviously, to your right.