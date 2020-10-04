Ag families find time together amid work

“Because I didn’t grow up in agriculture, sometimes it’s a struggle even for me,” Ali Larson confessed. “I’ll whine and say, ‘Can’t we go do something fun this weekend?’ and he’ll say, ‘I’ve got to put up hay, so if you want to see me, you’ll come put up hay.’”

To allow as much time with their dad as possible, Ali packs a cooler full of goodies and a car full of children to the hay fields, so they could play in the dirt and on top of hay bales, while she pulled the rake and Wade ran the baler. Bound in a partnership of honesty and raw work ethic, this is how Wade and Ali find family balance.

“It’s really special that they’re going to look back at all the times we were together, all the times they were together and see quality time, not just work,” Ali Larson said.

Johnathon and Cathy Peldo also find family becomes the common denominator refreshing the workflow. The couple realize the days as a unit washing sheep and steers for the local county fair are limited.

“I hope, above all else, they learn the concept of family,” Cathy Peldo said. “We’re out here as a team and I hope that they understand we work as hard as we do as a family.”