 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Casper Star-Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Memorial Hospital of Converse County
top story breaking

Air ambulance lands on highway in response to wreck west of Casper

  • 0

Multiple agencies on Tuesday morning responded to a crash on Highway 220 west of Casper.

A Star-Tribune employee near the area reported the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and an air ambulance on scene around 11 a.m. The helicopter landed on the highway near Red Butte.

The Star-Tribune employee also saw a bicycle laying in the road.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported on its website that all southbound lanes at milepost 104 were blocked.

The number of vehicles involved or if there were injuries sustained is unknown.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the investigation is ongoing and could not release any information.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
4
5
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Demonstrators gather in Casper after Roe's reversal

Demonstrators gather in Casper after Roe's reversal

About 50 people stood in a line on the sidewalk in front of True Casper Women's Resource Center in Casper on Friday to protest the Wyoming's trigger abortion ban and the Supreme Court's decision to overrule Roe v. Wade.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

First lady meets Ukrainian refugees in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News