Air ambulance lands on highway in response to wreck west of Casper

Multiple agencies on Tuesday morning responded to a crash on Highway 220 west of Casper.

A Star-Tribune employee near the area reported the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and an air ambulance on scene around 11 a.m. The helicopter landed on the highway near Red Butte.

The Star-Tribune employee also saw a bicycle laying in the road.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported on its website that all southbound lanes at milepost 104 were blocked.

The number of vehicles involved or if there were injuries sustained is unknown.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the investigation is ongoing and could not release any information.

This story will be updated.

