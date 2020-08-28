Airport tests emergency preparedness with plane crash simulation

Since the airport hasn’t run an exercise like this in about 15 years, Barth said this was a first for a number of new personnel.

“It’s a really good chance for us to test our capabilities,” Barth said, noting that working with live victims instead of dummies adds more “credibility” to the exercise.

The same was true for Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid, who said her team has a number of new personnel. If a fatal plane crash were to occur in Cheyenne, the coroner’s office has a number of responsibilities in the response, perhaps the biggest being identifying the bodies.

In that scenario, Reid said they might have to use dental information or fingerprints to identify those with severe burns.

“The importance of the exercise ... is to get that practice and to know how to respond to an emergency like this or a mass casualty where there’s more than, say, four deceased people,” Reid said.

For Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Operations Chief Byron Mathews said they responded to this event similarly to how they’d respond to a fire, with the biggest difference being the interagency cooperation.