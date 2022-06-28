Al Simpson backs Cheney in new campaign ad

Rep. Liz Cheney released a new ad that features former Republican U.S. senator and Wyoming political linchpin Al Simpson endorsing her in Wyoming's heated House race.

Cheney is being challenged by Donald Trump-endorsed natural resources lawyer Harriet Hageman among others. This race is by far Cheney's toughest reelection challenge since she first ran for U.S. House in 2016.

"Join me in voting for Liz Cheney on August 16th," Simpson said at the end of the ad.

Cheney recently made national headlines for instructing Wyoming's registered Democratic voters how to change their voter registration to Republican to be able to vote for her in the August primary, a practice known as "crossover voting."

Despite the fact that hard-line conservatives detest crossover voting, it has not been shown to hand victory to more moderate candidates in Wyoming. Still, the 2022 House race is unlike any race the state has seen.

There has been a concerted effort from the hard-liner state lawmakers to outlaw crossover voting, but they have not been successful to date. This past legislative session, a bill to outlaw crossover voting died despite endorsements from Trump and the state GOP.

Simpson shot down criticism of Cheney's encouragement to Democrats on how to vote for her.

"That doesn’t bother me a whip, that’s been on the books in [Wyoming] through the decades," Simpson told NBC.

Simpson represented Wyoming in the U.S. Senate for nearly two decades. Before that, he served in Wyoming's House from 1965-1977 in the Cody area. He has a legacy of bi-partisan work, including serving as co-chair on a national commission that examined ways to address the national debt.

The ad also features former Wyoming Republican Representative and former Corporations Committee co-chairman Pete Illoway.

"She has supported the military," he said. "She's a great supporter of Warren Air Force Base."

After Cheney voted to impeach Trump and continually criticized him, the former president sought a challenger and ended up selecting Hageman who entered the race in September 2021 with Trump’s endorsement in tow. Since then, national interest groups and big names have flocked to Wyoming in all sides of the race.

Simpson has not been shy about his opposition to Trump, making Cheney a clear choice in this race for him.

The former senator called him a "spoiled brat" who is "at the root" of a "Machiavellian distortion of whatever this country stands for."

"I voted for him once," Simpson told NBC. "I'll never vote for him again — that's for goddamn sure."

There are signs that Trump will run for president again 2024, making the Cheney-Hageman battle even more important. Many are labeling the race for Wyoming's lone House seat a referendum on the former president and an indicator of how strong his grip is on the Republican party.

