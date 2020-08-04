Albany County attorney seeks to add staff to enforce health orders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent is aiming to add three part-time positions to her office — public health advocates that would aid in communicating and enforcing statewide or local health orders.

Approval of these new positions — and allocation for the corresponding $59,000 price tag — is now in the hands of the State Loan and Investment Board, which could rule on Trent’s proposal at its Aug. 6 meeting.

“State statute and the statewide health orders do not designate an agency that is charged with the education and enforcement of statewide health orders,” Trent said. “The orders do indicate that it is a crime if you do not comply, but jurisdictionally, it doesn’t really direct who’s in charge of investigating, inspecting and enforcing those orders.”

The public health advocates would not have the power to charge or cite businesses for noncompliance, though they would sometimes be tasked with investigating instances of noncompliance which could then result in charges brought by the county.

“If it comes to the point where a business is refusing, then that gets referred over to me for criminal prosecution,” Trent said.

Most of the advocates’ role, however, will be communicating health orders and assisting businesses comply.