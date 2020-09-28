Albany County Democratic Party sues county commission over sheriff's appointment

The lawsuit comes amid heightened tensions between the community and local law enforcement stemming from the 2018 police killing of Robbie Ramirez, who had a history of mental illness. Over the past several months, protests have taken place in downtown Laramie, with some ultimately resulting in arrests.

Last week, two individuals were cited after straying into the road during the demonstrations, and a police sergeant drove into one of them. Laramie Police Chief Dale Stalder later told the Star-Tribune that the protester was complying and moving out of the street when the vehicle hit him.

In an interview Monday, Chestek said the party was still continuing with the selection process as if the Oct. 1 deadline will apply; it has already selected four candidates to potentially replace O’Malley. However, given the public profile of the selection process, the party sought additional time to properly vet candidates and tried to resolve its disagreement over the deadline with a letter to county officials last week, only to be ignored.

Now, the two sides find themselves involved in litigation.