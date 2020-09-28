Albany County Democratic Party sues county commission over sheriff's appointment

The Albany County Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit against its local county commission to extend their deadline to evaluate potential replacements for Albany County Sheriff Dave O’Malley, who announced his retirement last month.
According to the party’s complaint — filed Monday morning in district court — the Oct. 1 deadline that the Albany County Commission levied for the party to designate a replacement was too soon to properly vet the candidates.
The party argues it is entitled to more time. Under Wyoming statute, parties are required to select a candidate within 15 days of an office becoming vacant. Given that O’Malley’s retirement was set to take place on Jan 2., 2021, however, the party argued that the clock should begin ticking then, rather than on Sept. 16.
“By stating that the replacement sheriff would not begin work until January 3, Commissioner (Terri) Jones is admitting the office is not currently vacant,” Ken Chestek, state Democratic committeeman from Albany County and a member of the applicant screening committee, said in a statement. “If there is no current vacancy, the 15-day period specified in the statute has not begun, and won’t begin until January 3 when the office actually becomes vacant.”
Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent did not immediately respond to a voicemail and email left for her office.
The lawsuit comes amid heightened tensions between the community and local law enforcement stemming from the 2018 police killing of Robbie Ramirez, who had a history of mental illness. Over the past several months, protests have taken place in downtown Laramie, with some ultimately resulting in arrests.
Last week, two individuals were cited after straying into the road during the demonstrations, and a police sergeant drove into one of them. Laramie Police Chief Dale Stalder later told the Star-Tribune that the protester was complying and moving out of the street when the vehicle hit him.
In an interview Monday, Chestek said the party was still continuing with the selection process as if the Oct. 1 deadline will apply; it has already selected four candidates to potentially replace O’Malley. However, given the public profile of the selection process, the party sought additional time to properly vet candidates and tried to resolve its disagreement over the deadline with a letter to county officials last week, only to be ignored.
Now, the two sides find themselves involved in litigation.
“We felt like we had no other chance,” Chestek said. “They weren’t being agreeable, and were forced to take this step.”
The party expressed early on that candidates should have some form of law enforcement background — a definition including attorneys, probation officers, social workers and victim advocates. The selection committee has also heavily weighed public input to get a diverse group of candidates.
The current list includes university of Wyoming Police Department Sergeant Aaron Appelhans, Laramie County Assistant District Attorney Baend Buus, former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Yana Ludwig, and former Statehouse candidate Alex Simon, a former intern at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office who has spoken out about conditions within the department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!