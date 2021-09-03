Albany County school board gets an earful on mask mandates

He said that instead of considering a more permanent masking requirement, school administrators need to work on how to mitigate the “damage” mask wearing has already done to kids over the past week.

While there was a strong anti-mask contingent at the meeting, held in the auditorium at Laramie High School, the local medical community also turned out to advocate for wearing masks as one of the effective ways people have to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Kent Kleppinger said he didn’t want to “throw a lot of statistics at you,” but one in 14 people in Wyoming is COVID-19 positive, and the numbers are taking an alarming surge with the more contagious delta variant.

“The rate has doubled in the last two weeks, and it’s tripled in the last five,” he said. “One-third of new cases are children … and the hospitals are full.”

Jackie Grimes said she works at the high school and not only supports the mandate, she would like to see it expanded to include grades 9-12.

“Keeping schools open is the top priority,” she said.

With students attending seven classes a day with an average of 30 in a class, each student has at least 210 potential exposures per day not including moving through the halls.