Alcova Reservoir to be refilled in mid-December

The Alcova Reservoir will begin its refilling process between Dec. 15 and 20th. The Wyoming Area Office of the Bureau of Reclamation began lowering the water in the reservoir 29 feet below the average winter elevation of 5,459 back in October due to the repair of the Alcova Spillway.

Refilling the Alcova Reservoir will take approximately two weeks, according to a press release by the Bureau of Reclamation. The reservoir will be filled with water from Seminoe and Pathfinder Reservoirs, which will affect river flows and reservoir elevations.

“Recreators should be aware that changes in river flowers and reservoir elevations may occur quickly and caution should be used at all times,” according to the bureau.

