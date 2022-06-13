All entrances into Yellowstone closed due to flooding, 'extremely hazardous conditions'

All entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed Monday due to flooding and other "extremely hazardous conditions," the National Park Service announced.

No visitor will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess road and bridge damage.

Heavy rains have fallen over the region, resulting in substantial flooding, along with mudslides and rockslides. Flood levels on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels.

With more rain on the way, the park said it does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.

The closure announcement came just hours after the park announced that it was closing only the northern entrances. The same announcement said visitors in the northern portion of Yellowstone were being evacuated Monday morning due to flooding.

Power is out in multiple park locations. Park officials are also worried that strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities could become an issue.

Multiple sections of road in the park had been washed out between Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana, the park service said. Multiple bridges may also be affected.

The park said roads may be closed for an extended period.

U.S. Highway 89 South is closed starting at Emigrant — about 15 miles north of the earlier closure beginning at Yankee Jim Canyon — due to roughly three feet of water on the road, the park service said.

There are over a dozen roads closed due to flooding in Montana and seven in Wyoming, near Cody and Jackson, as of 1 p.m. on Monday.

