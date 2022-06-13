 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert topical

All entrances into Yellowstone closed due to flooding, 'extremely hazardous conditions'

  • Updated
  • 0
Yellowstone National Park flooding

The swollen Gardner River damages North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park.

 Yellowstone National Park

All entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed Monday due to flooding and other "extremely hazardous conditions," the National Park Service announced.

No visitor will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess road and bridge damage. 

Heavy rains have fallen over the region, resulting in substantial flooding, along with mudslides and rockslides. Flood levels on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels.

With more rain on the way, the park said it does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.

Yellowstone National Park flooding

The swollen Rescue Creek flows over a washed-out bridge in Yellowstone National Park.

The closure announcement came just hours after the park announced that it was closing only the northern entrances. The same announcement said visitors in the northern portion of Yellowstone were being evacuated Monday morning due to flooding.

Power is out in multiple park locations. Park officials are also worried that strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities could become an issue.

People are also reading…

Multiple sections of road in the park had been washed out between Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana, the park service said. Multiple bridges may also be affected.

The park said roads may be closed for an extended period.

U.S. Highway 89 South is closed starting at Emigrant — about 15 miles north of the earlier closure beginning at Yankee Jim Canyon — due to roughly three feet of water on the road, the park service said.

There are over a dozen roads closed due to flooding in Montana and seven in Wyoming, near Cody and Jackson, as of 1 p.m. on Monday.

0 Comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wyoming COVID cases rising again

Wyoming COVID cases rising again

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 443 confirmed active cases this week, almost double the number of cases from last week and up by 326 cases from a month ago. But hospitalizations and deaths aren't rising in proportion to cases right now. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Lack of Ukrainian grain shipments risks compounding global food crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News