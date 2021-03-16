'All hands on deck' for snow removal after massive storm hits Wyoming

Crews from northern Wyoming came down to assist snow removal efforts in areas hit by this week’s historic snowstorm, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

WYDOT employees and equipment were deployed from Sheridan, Gillette, Sundance and other areas not affected by the snow, traveling south toward Casper and Cheyenne where crews were overwhelmed by snowfall and low visibility.

In Casper, city officials worked with four private contractors to clear snow from residential streets starting Wednesday morning. City crews were still working around the clock as of Tuesday evening. Streets manager Shad Rodgers said residents should be extra cautious around the heavy-duty equipment needed to clear the roads, and should move cars off streets if possible.

Any time their crews have to spend getting drivers unstuck is time not spent clearing those roadways, further delaying reopening.

Doug McGee, a spokesperson for WYDOT based in Cheyenne, said he’s never seen anything like this storm in 20 years with the agency. The closest blizzard he could compare it to was in March 2003, when Cheyenne closed for three days following roughly two feet of snowfall.