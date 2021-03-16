'All hands on deck' for snow removal after massive storm hits Wyoming

Crews from northern Wyoming came down to assist snow removal efforts in areas hit by this week’s historic snowstorm, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
WYDOT employees and equipment were deployed from Sheridan, Gillette, Sundance and other areas not affected by the snow, traveling south toward Casper and Cheyenne where crews were overwhelmed by snowfall and low visibility.
In Casper, city officials worked with four private contractors to clear snow from residential streets starting Wednesday morning. City crews were still working around the clock as of Tuesday evening. Streets manager Shad Rodgers said residents should be extra cautious around the heavy-duty equipment needed to clear the roads, and should move cars off streets if possible.
Any time their crews have to spend getting drivers unstuck is time not spent clearing those roadways, further delaying reopening.
Doug McGee, a spokesperson for WYDOT based in Cheyenne, said he’s never seen anything like this storm in 20 years with the agency. The closest blizzard he could compare it to was in March 2003, when Cheyenne closed for three days following roughly two feet of snowfall.
“This is more snow than we had then, and then you combine that with 40 to 50 mile an hour winds on a long, sustained basis,” McGee said. “The volume of drifting across the lower half of the state is just — I think it’s unprecedented. Never seen anything like it.”
In the southeastern part of the state, roads saw record levels of snowfall and drifts of up to seven feet or more in some areas. McGee said crews struggled to clear mileslong drifts of heavy, wet snow.
In Casper, WYDOT spokesperson Jeff Goetz said equipment was breaking Monday from the volume of snow. McGee said that snowplow crews were working 12- or 14-hour shifts Tuesday, but that WYDOT’s mechanics were also putting in overtime trying to maintain the fleet of rotary plows, V-plows and motor graders.
McGee said he would estimate a couple hundred WYDOT employees were working on clearing Wyoming’s highways in an “all hands on deck” effort. Between shifts, he said, they were sleeping in the office to maximize rest time. In some areas, the department worked with outside contractors to get even more help.