'All hands on deck' for snow removal after massive storm hits Wyoming

Crews from northern Wyoming are coming down to assist snow removal efforts in areas being hit by this week’s historic snowstorm, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

WYDOT employees and equipment are being deployed from Sheridan, Gillette, Sundance and other areas not affected by the snow, traveling south toward Casper and Cheyenne where crews are overwhelmed by continuing snowfall and low visibility.

Travel on roads and highways affected by the storm is still strongly discouraged, WYDOT officials say. Any time their crews have to spend getting drivers unstuck is time not spent clearing those roadways, further delaying reopening.

Doug McGee, a spokesperson for WYDOT based in Cheyenne, said he’s never seen anything like this in 20 years with the agency. The closest storm he could compare it to was in March 2003, when Cheyenne closed for three days following roughly two feet of snowfall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is more snow than we had then, and then you combine that with 40 to 50 mile an hour winds on a long, sustained basis,” McGee said. “The volume of drifting across the lower half of the state is just — I think it's unprecedented. Never seen anything like it.”