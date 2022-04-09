All the buzz: Sheep shearing class passes technique to new generation

GILLETTE — A group of about 25 people gathered in an old, dusty barn Saturday.

Some sat at a table, some on a beam along the wall. Others sat on bales of fleece nearby. Young and old, they ate plates of pork, beans and salads, as a cattle dog ate beneath another table.

They didn’t travel to the historic Edwards Ranch south of Gillette just to eat, however.

They came to shear, and Roy Edwards brought his sheep.

“I learned in a school just like this 26 years ago,” he said, standing at the end of the shearing chutes, as his lunch break came to an end.

For many of those participants, some of whom participate in 4-H and Future Farmers of America, it was their first time trimming wool themselves. It’s an age-old technique, but one that varies and comes with its own challenges.

“They will make a lot of cuts on the sheep, which is what happens, and they’ll tear the fleeces all up, but that’s how you’ve got to learn,” said Ronda Boller, a Campbell County rancher who helped organize the event. “There’s no other way to shear sheep than like this.”

Many a Campbell County sheep throughout the years has been sheared by Australian or New Zealand shearers. The international help would come from their part of the world, where shearing occurs nearly year-round, to Wyoming, where the wool-shearing season is mostly handled in the few months before summer.

The history of shearing sheep runs deep in Campbell County, but the methods vary from those from Down Under. As they say: “There’s more than one way to skin a cat.”

Well, it turns out that saying rings true for giving sheep haircuts.

“Their technique is a lot faster,” Boller said of the wool shearers from Australia and New Zealand.

In Wyoming, shearers would tie down sheep before getting to work on their winter coats. But in Australia and New Zealand, it’s more common to shear “loose,” with the animals unrestrained.

Despite his enthusiasm and willingness to shear again, “loose” proved challenging for Caden Cantu, 14, of Moorcroft, after getting a lesson from Gus Pellatz.

“I’m little. I’m short,” Cantu said.

It’s unclear when a sheep shearing class was last held in Campbell County, but it’s commonly agreed that they have become more rare.

The COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult for some of those shearers to make the trek across the world to Campbell County, which is partly how Boller and her husband got the idea to organize the class.

When they needed help shearing their own sheep, they realized the shortage of able hands for the job. Soon enough, with a few sponsors on board, they helped arrange the two-day shearing school that the community had the chance to join for free.

Wade Kopren led the class along with local shearers. LeeAnn Brimmer taught the wool handling. It was sponsored by Campbell County Woolgrowers Auxiliary, Campbell County 4-H and Edwards Rambouillets.

With the growing scarcity of those privy to the art of wool shearing, a handful of people left the Edwards Ranch Saturday evening two days and a few wool fleeces closer to keeping that art alive.

